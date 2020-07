FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KRON/KSNT) — The National Football League will cut the 2020 preseason in half, according to several reports issued Wednesday.

The original four-game preseason schedule will be trimmed to two games as Week One and Week Four will be cut.

According to ESPN, the original preseason schedule will be rearranged so each team will play one home game and one on the road.

The league is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

This is a developing story.