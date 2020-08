Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Travis Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to a four-year contract extension Thursday through 2025, according to ESPN. The contract is worth $57 million.

Compensation update: Chiefs are giving Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce a four-year, $57 million extension that ties him to Kansas City for the next six years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

The tight end had two years left on his 5-year $46 million deal he signed with the Chiefs in 2016.

Kelce led all tight ends in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229) last season.