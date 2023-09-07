KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs will be without their star tight end in week one, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and others, report Kelce will not play in the Chiefs season opener against the Lions.

It will be the first time Kelce has missed a game due to injury since his rookie year, in 2013.

Tight end Noah Gray is expected to get a bulk of the snaps in Kelce’s absence. The Chiefs elevated TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs and Lions play at 7:20 p.m. CST on NBC (KSNT).