KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has released the league’s 2022 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs now know when they’ll see their opponents in their quest to another Super Bowl.

With five primetime showdowns in all, Kansas City will have the nation’s eyes first when they play Los Angeles for their home opener on Week 2’s Thursday Night Football.

Several weeks of the Chiefs’ schedule are subject to change due to “flexible scheduling,” which can occur across the league twice between Weeks 5-10 and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17.

See the full schedule below:

Week 1 – at Arizona Cardinals

Dubbed the “Duel in the Desert,” the Chiefs will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 1. Kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Week 2 – vs Los Angeles Chargers – Thursday Night Football

Announced during the 2022 NFL Draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will visit Mahomes and the Chiefs in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium on the first Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime. The game is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Week 3 – at Indianapolis Colts

The Chiefs continue their tough start to the season with a trip east on I-70 to Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Week 4 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday Night Football

After retiring and un-retiring shortly after, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off at Raymond James Stadium for their sixth-ever match up. Brady leads 3-2, including a Super Bowl LV victory. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Week 5 – vs Las Vegas Raiders – Monday Night Football

Back-to-back primetime games for the Chiefs this season, but this matchup will be against AFC West foes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

Week 6 – vs Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills come to town, ready for another epic AFC showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It’s a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional showdown where both QBs threw for a whopping seven touchdowns. This game is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Week 7 – at San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs are back on the road for another Super Bowl rematch. Speaking of, this is the first time these two teams have faced each other in the regular season since Super Bowl LIV. You can catch this game on FOX4 at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Week 8 – BYE WEEK

The Chiefs enjoy a well-deserved rest with a well-placed bye week nearly half-way through the season and after a road game. They’ll return after the bye for another primetime matchup.

Week 9 – vs Tennessee Titans – Sunday Night Football

After their bye week, the Chiefs face off with Titans for their second of three Sunday Night Football games this season. This game is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Week 10 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s another AFC South matchup. This time KC will host a familiar face: former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson. The game is scheduled for noon Sunday, Nov. 13.

Week 11 – at Los Angeles Chargers

Per usual, this time Mahomes and the Chiefs head to LA to take on Herbert and the Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Week 12 – vs Los Angeles Rams

The Chiefs will host the Super Bowl champions in Week 12 when Matthew Stafford and the Rams come to Arrowhead Stadium. You can catch this game on FOX4 at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Week 13 – at Cincinnati Bengals

Chiefs fans and players will probably feel like it’s time for revenge with this matchup. The team heads to Cincinnati to face Bengals, who beat the Chiefs in overtime last season, stopping the Chiefs from returning to the Super Bowl. The game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Week 14 – at Denver Broncos – Sunday Night Football

Finally at Week 14, the Chiefs get their first game against the Broncos and new QB Russell Wilson of the season. They’ll play them twice in four weeks. It’s also the team’s second of three consecutive road games. Five of the Chiefs’ last eight games this season are on the road. The Chiefs-Broncos game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Week 15 – at Houston Texans

The Chiefs’ new safety Justin Reid and cornerback Lonnie Johnson will head back to Houston in Week 15. The game is scheduled for noon Sunday, Dec. 18.

Week 16 – vs Seattle Seahawks

Grab the family and head to Arrowhead for Christmas Eve. The Chiefs will be at home for the holiday weekend with a Saturday game against the Seahawks. You can watch the game on FOX4. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday, Dec. 24.

Week 17 – vs Denver Broncos

Celebrate New Year’s Day with an AFC West showdown. The Broncos are headed to Arrowhead Stadium this time. The game is scheduled for noon Sunday, Jan. 1.

Week 18 – at Las Vegas Raiders

Although we know the Chiefs will play one of their biggest AFC West rivals in Vegas, a lot about the final regular season matchup is still up in the air. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 7, with the rest played on Sunday, Jan. 8. Specific start times won’t be determined until after Week 17.