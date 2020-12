Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Seven Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Although the game won’t actually be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a nod to their great play.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Eric Fisher, Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark made the roster.

The Chiefs are tied with three other teams for most selections: Packers, Ravens and Seahawks.