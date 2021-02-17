Several Chiefs players featured in 2021 Bad Lip Reading video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 2021 NFL season is finished and the league has a new champion, as well as another bad lip reading compilation.

Some of football’s biggest stars are featured in this year’s hilarious video including Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, Bashaud Breeland, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Included in the video is the confrontation between Mathieu and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Hopefully Chiefs fans can get some laughs in while they sit with the Super Bowl LV loss.

Look out for other league favorites like Gardner Minshew, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Make sure to watch until the end for a special musical number as well.