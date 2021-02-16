SNEAK PEEK: Chiefs share opponent list for 2021-22 season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have shared their matchup list for next season Tuesday morning.

While the actual dates for games aren’t out yet, here’s the list of opponents at home games:

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

New York Giants (6-10)

Here’s the list for away games:

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)

Washington Football Team (7-9)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-11)

Tennessee Titans (11-5)



This is a developing story.