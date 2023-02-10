PHEONIX (KSNT)- Super Bowl’s don’t grow on trees.

Joe Goode knows that. He’s been a Chiefs fan as long as he can remember. Although the Chiefs have made getting to the final game of the season a regular occurrence lately, Joe is well aware they’re never guaranteed. That’s why he decided to bring his son, Griffin, down to Arizona for the big game.

“Been going to Chiefs games my whole life,” Joe Goode said. “[Griffin] is eight. Been bringing him to games ever since he was five. [This experience] is unbelievable.”

Goode says when his son grew emotional watching the Chiefs win the AFC Title he knew they had to make the trip south for the final game of the season.

“He started crying after the AFC Championship game and I said ‘Griffin, let’s go to the Super Bowl,'” Goode said. “Here we are. It’s awesome. He’s having a great time.”

Griffin enjoyed a variety of drills and activities at the ‘Super Bowl Experience’ including punt returns, field goal attempts, and more.

“I caught the ball then I ran through [the obstacles] and I jumped backwards,” Griffin Goode said describing his action in the punt return drill.

The father-son duo is making lifelong memories centered around the Chiefs.

“It’s definitely special, lifetime memory hopefully,” Joe said. “Hopefully he cherishes it.”

Dad is grateful to be providing his son some really cool moments as he grows up.

“He’s spoiled, very spoiled,” Joe joked.

Griffin says he isn’t just a Chiefs fan, but he’s the biggest Chiefs fan. More than that, he hopes to play for the Chiefs someday. Perhaps if he does, he can repay his Dad with a trip to the Super Bowl to watch him play.