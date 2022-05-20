MINDEN, La. — A car owned by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was damaged during a shooting in Louisiana.

Minden police confirmed the shooting and said it happened Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. CT.

TMZ Sports reports Sneed was not in the Ford Bronco at the time of the shooting, and police in Minden Louisiana said the athlete is not accused of breaking any laws.

The site also reported two of Sneed’s friends were driving the SUV at the time of the shooting and Sneed showed up later to check out his damaged Bronco. Police told TMZ they believed the shooting was random.

Minden police said the shooting remains under investigation.

The Chiefs said they are aware of the situation.

Minden is where Sneed played high school football.

It’s also where his brother, T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, lived when he was fatally stabbed by a woman in December.

Sneed and Harrison were extremely close. He has credited Harrison with raising him while his parents were in prison.