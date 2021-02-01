Tampa is ready to host Super Bowl LV

Tampa, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

While there will be Bucs fans everywhere, there are already a lot of Chiefs fans in Tampa who are ready to cheer the team on to another championship.

Tampa learned it would host Super Bowl LV in 2017. Since then there have been $150 million in upgrades to Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs were a wildcard team and have played on the road for weeks. Crews have spent that time working on the field and other aspects inside the stadium.

While COVID-19 means a lot of things are different at the Super Bowl this year, some things are still the same.

Downtown is home to three separate NFL Experiences. They are spread out along the Hillsborough River. Reservations are required to get inside each experience, and they are sold out for the rest of the week.

This is the fifth time Tampa has hosted a Super Bowl. COVID-19 restrictions mean it will also be the smallest crowd.