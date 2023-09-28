NEW JERSEY (KSNT) – Taylor Swift may be “Welcome to New York” for the next Chiefs game at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Swift had plans to be in attendance of the Chiefs vs. Jets game Sunday, Oct. 1.

Front Office Sports Writer Michael McCarthy listed several reasons Swift would attend the next game. First off, Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce will be playing. Secondly, Swift owns multiple properties in the Big Apple.

Swift’s “Eras” tour schedule will be free this weekend with her next performance scheduled for Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to ticketing platform vividseats.com.

Swift performed at the MetLife Stadium earlier this year for the “Eras” Tour. TMZ is reporting that her team is now working on security logistics for Sunday night’s game.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.