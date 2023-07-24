Kansas City local rap artist Tech N9ne will be performing at the Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph Missouri Saturday, July 29.

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will be performing at the “Red Rally” for Chiefs Training Camp this weekend.

The “Red Kingdom” rapper will take the stage at Civic Center Park in St. Joseph to celebrate the kickoff of football season.

“Red Rally” starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but the pre-rally will start at 1 p.m. The “Red Rally” training camp event will go until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Along with Tech N9ne, country artist Blane Howard and Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, will also take the stage.

Along with the live entertainment, there will be inflatables for kids, t-shirts for sale, plus food and drink vendors. Chiefs fans are encouraged to wear red and bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and lawn games.

Training Camp 101

Over at Missouri Western State, the Chiefs veteran players reported to training camp on Friday.

If you haven’t grabbed tickets for Chiefs training camp yet, you may want to get in line now.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan expects this year’s training camp in St. Joseph to be the highest-attended camp in the franchise’s history.

Last week, he said 80,000 tickets have already been claimed for training camp. Season ticket member days are sold out.

All fans are required to reserve tickets for camp. Most practices are free, but there are a few paid sessions.

Each fan can reserve up to six tickets for each practice. Each fan is also allowed to reserve tickets for up to three separate practices. Paid practice dates and season ticket member dates do not count toward the maximum ticket reservation allotment.

Payment for paid practices is needed when the tickets are purchased. All tickets will be delivered through the Chiefs Mobile app.

Reserve tickets at chiefs.com/trainingcamp. Fans can also pay for parking on the site.