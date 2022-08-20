LUBBOCK, Texas — While he continues to rack up victories and accolades in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned distinction from alma mater Texas Tech with his induction into the football program’s Ring of Honor.

The Red Raiders made the announcement shortly after the Chiefs wrapped up a 24-14 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, surprising him with a video featuring his family and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.



Dear @PatrickMahomes,



You’ve won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member.

Mahomes was a unanimous selection, and he’ll be the eighth member when he’s formally honored October 28.

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said in a news release.

“Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university.”

Before the Chiefs traded up to select him with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes was a prolific passer for the Red Raiders, leading the country in total offense his final two seasons at Texas Tech.

As a starter between 2014-2016, he threw for 11,252 yards and amassed 12,097 yards of total offense, which rank third all-time among program quarterbacks. He led the offense to 115 touchdowns, 93 through the air and another 22 on the ground.

After spending one season as Alex Smith’s backup, Mahomes took Kansas City and the NFL by storm during the 2018 season. He threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, earning MVP honors and leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. He became the first player in history to ever throw for 5,000 or more yards in a single season in both college football and the NFL.

He led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.