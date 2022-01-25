‘There’s not zeroes on the clock!’ Young fan keeps the faith in Chiefs-Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coaches play until the whistles blows, and the game is over as the Kansas City Chiefs clearly demonstrated Sunday night in their epic win over the Buffalo Bills.

One young member of Chiefs Kingdom also refused to lose. Twelve-year-old Ben Barker doesn’t give up on his team.

Sunday night’s AFC Divisional playoff game turned into an emotional rollercoaster for both Chiefs and Bills fans. The last two minutes saw the teams trading the lead multiple times. When Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis, leaving 13 seconds on the clock, it seemed like the game was over.

“Why are you guys so negative?” Ben shouted at his family.

The 12-year-old, who lives in Mankato, Minnesota, believed in his Chiefs.

“There’s not zeroes on the clock!” he said insistently.

Ben’s dad, Matthew Barker, has been a Chiefs fan since the early ’90s when Joe Montana came to Kansas City.

“I always tell him, you never quit,” Matthew said. “You never call it quits. You always keep pushing.”

“Everyone thought the Chiefs were about to lose, and then, boom. They basically defied the odds,” Ben said.

And then when Harrison Butker’s field goal took the game to overtime and the Chiefs won it on Patrick Mahomes’ pass to Travis Kelce, Arrowhead Stadium came unglued.

So did everyone in the Barker home. See the crazy moment in the video player above.

“It kind of felt like the Super Bowl. It had that energy and intensity to it because it’s the playoffs and the stakes are going to be way higher,” Ben said.

The Barkers use a Nest camera as a security system at their home. They never dreamed their celebration would be caught on video — or that it would become a favorite for Chiefs fans.