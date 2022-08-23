KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Kansas City Chiefs players are injured and will not play in the team’s last preseason game vs. the Green Bay Packers:

TE Blake Bell

DE Carlos Dunlap

RB Derrick Gore

CB Rashad Fenton

OT Lucas Niang

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Bell had surgery on his hip flexor that he injured in the Chiefs’ first preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Carlos Dunlap has inflammation in his Achilles tendon but head coach Andy Reid said he is getting better.

Derrick Gore fractured his thumb during the last preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders; Rashad Fenton strained his groin vs. Washington as well.

Niang has been on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from his knee injury.

JuJu has a sore knee injury that he sustained vs. Chicago and has not played since. Reid said he has turned a corner though.

Reid also said “we’ll see” when it comes to playing Patrick Mahomes as well.

The Chiefs host the Packers on Thursday at 7 p.m.