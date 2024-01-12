KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Chiefs players were rewarded with one of the league’s highest honors on Friday.

Trent McDuffie, Chris Jones and Joe Thuney all earned 2023 First-team AP All-Pro.

This is Chris Jones fifth All-Pro selection and the second straight year he was named to the First team.

He finished the regular season tied for the team lead with 10.5 sacks, 20 tackles, 29 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss.

Jones has been one of the best interior defensive lineman and players in the NFL for a while now.

In what could be his final year in Kansas City, the Chiefs defensive anchor will look to continue his momentum into the postseason with another Super Bowl run.

McDuffie took a huge leap from his rookie season, garnering his first All-Pro selection of his career.

The second-year slot cornerback helped one of the best secondaries in the NFL alongside L’Jarius Sneed, and a big part of the Chiefs success on defense this year.

McDuffie was tied for third in the league with five forced fumbles along with 60 tackles and seven pass deflections.

Thuney earned his third All-Pro selection and his second consecutive. This is also his first time with a First-team All-Pro nod.

His consistency has made him one of the best left guards and offensive lineman in the NFL.