KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for any potential playoff games that may be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale next week.

All tickets will be sold online through the Chiefs website.

Single-game tickets for the potential AFC Wild Card home game will be available to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Tickets for Jackson County taxpayers will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Fans who want to take part in the presale must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Tickets for the Divisional and AFC Championship game will go on sale to the public at a later date depending playoff standings.

Season ticket holders are able to opt-in to their playoff tickets on a game-by-game basis, with accounts only being charged once each home postseason game is confirmed.

All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.

2022 NFL Postseason Game Schedule