KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for potential Kansas City Chiefs playoff games that may be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Wednesday.

All tickets will be sold online through the Chiefs website.

Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Single-game Divisional and Championship game tickets will go on later in the season, depending on playoff standings.

Tickets for Jackson County taxpayers will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Fans who want to take part in the presale must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Season ticket holders are able to opt-in to their playoff tickets on a game-by-game basis, with accounts only being charged after each home postseason game is confirmed.

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

All tickets will be delivered to your mobile device. Ticket offices will not be open for walk-up sales.

Here’s the 2023 NFL postseason game schedule:

Super Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Kansas City has hosted five-straight AFC championship games.

None of the Chiefs’ final six opponents currently has a winning record, so they have a clear path to the top spot. If they win out, they’ll earn a first-round bye.