KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans hoping to travel to Germany to see Mahomes and Co. take on the Miami Dolphins in November should check those emails.

NFL Germany emailed fans who are registered to buy tickets Friday morning.

The email includes instructions on how to buy tickets, The information shows that NFL Germany plans to email a code and link to fans who have already registered.

The Ticketmaster ticket link will be mailed to fans on Monday, June 26. Buyers will also need a Ticketmaster account to complete the purchase.

The email code gives fans the chance to buy tickets for both of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games. Fans are allowed to buy a maximum of 4 tickets. That means 4 tickets to one game, or 2 tickets to each game. The tickets are subject to ticket availability.

Having a ticket code does not guarantee tickets to either game, according to NFL Germany.

Tickets for the Miami-Kansas City game go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 12 p.m. CST.

NFL Germany said it will set up a waiting room. At 12 p.m., everyone in the waiting room will be allocated a place in the queue. Spots will be assigned at random.

The Dolphins face the Chiefs on Nov. 5 with the Indianapolis Colts playing the New England Patriots the following week on Nov. 12.