TOPEKA (KSNT)- After a week 17 cancellation between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, a clear number one seed wasn’t determined for the NFL playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs received the first-round bye, but should the Chiefs and Bills meet in the AFC Championship the game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT for season ticket members according to the NFL press release.

Remaining tickets for interested fans will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 9 a.m. CT with a special access code. Fans can sign up to receive the code here. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, January 23 at 9 a.m. CT.

If the Chiefs versus Bills matchup does not take place, all pre-sale tickets will be refunded via payment method.

The Chiefs and Jaguars kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Kansas City. The Bills and Bengals matchup kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Buffalo.