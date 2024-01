KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs are hosting a playoff game yet again.

Kansas City is the No. 3 seed in the AFC for the 2024 playoffs. The Chiefs will host the Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will air exclusively on Peacock, except for those in the Kansas City viewing area who can watch the game on NBC/ KHSB 41.