SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSNT)- Travis Kelce hasn’t forgotten how the 2020-21 season ended.

The Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in the big game.

Kelce feels like he didn’t do his job, both as a tight end and as a leader.

“I don’t even like to revisit that one,” Kelce said. “That wasn’t a prideful moment in my life.”

The devastating loss proved to be a lesson learned.

“It’s good wisdom to have,” Kelce said.

His regret lies in how he handled the situation when things went south for the Chiefs.

“As a leader I don’t think that I stepped up to the plate as much as I should have in that game,” Kelce said. “That’s where it really burns me.”

He’s hoping to avenge that loss on Sunday night against the Eagles.

“I’m just focusing on myself and being able to be the best leader I can, the best teammate that I can come gameday and not put my team in a position like I did the last time we were in the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs and Eagles kickoff at 5:30 CT on Sunday, the game will be aired on FOX.