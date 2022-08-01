ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is entering his 10th season in the NFL and received a nice pay raise from the organization last week.

According to reports, $3 million were moved from the back of his contract, up to this season.

“I’m just extremely appreciative of it, that they would even think about it or try and put something together,” Kelce said. “It’s just another reason why I go out and play my tail off for this organization.”

Kelce was drafted out of Cincinnati in the 2013 NFL Draft and has gone one to be one of the most prolific tight ends in the league.

He is the first tight end to ever post six-consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards. He also hold three First-Team All-Pro honors and seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Off the field, he also works with Operation Breakthrough through his “87 and Running” foundation that helps disadvantaged youth in the Kansas City area.

“It’s just another reason why I love being here. I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way both on the field and in the community and I’m going to continue to do that,” Kelce said. “They know that and they know what type of player they are gonna get and what type of leader they’re gonna get in this building.”

Kelce is in the first year of his four-year contract extension, but says he is here to stay.

“I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother. I hope the Chiefs have that in mind too,” Kelce said.