KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs tweeted that Kelce and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are all questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

According to the Chiefs’ website, Kelce was a full participant in Friday’s practice, but is listed under the injury report as having a back injury.

Hardman continues with a pelvis injury, while Watson is dealing with an illness.

Linebacker Nick Bolton is also dealing with an ankle injury, but was listed as a full participant for practice.

In Friday’s press conference, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play Sunday.