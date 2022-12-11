KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke another exclusive career milestone.

During the Chiefs’ Sunday matchup against the Broncos, a 38-yard Kelce reception took the long-tenured tight end over 10,000 career receiving yards. Kelce becomes just the fifth tight end in NFL history to do so.

Kelce joins Tony Gonzales, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe as tight ends to reach the career milestone. Gonzales has the most career receiving yards by a tight end with 15,127.

The catch also got Kelce over 1,000 yards in the season.