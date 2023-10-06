KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responded to the jab Aaron Rodgers sent him earlier this week.

After the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and was asked about the game.

“You know, Mr. Pfizer (Kelce), we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have, you know, his like crazy impact game. Obviously, you know, he had some yards and stuff,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was alluding to Travis Kelce’s recent commercial promoting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelce was asked about Rodgers’ comments Friday and had a lighthearted response.

“I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with this stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce said. “Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Ironically, the owner of the Jets is Woody Johnson, who is the heir of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune.

Kelce then doubled down of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and why he decided to take it.

“I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by it, 1,000 percent, and I’m fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”