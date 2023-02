NEW YORK (KSNT) – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have another spot light on him in March.

During Kelce’s appearance on The Tonight Show, he announced he will host Saturday Night Live on March 4.

“I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother,” Kelce said. “It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4.”

Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest.