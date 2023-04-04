KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As thousands of football fans descend on Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be pumping up the party with his own personal music festival.

The two-time Super Bowl champ will kick off Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28 at Azura Amphitheater.

“The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet. KC just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam – Draft Weekend’s biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne, some of KC’s best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party,” Kelce said in a release.

The all-ages festival will welcome up to 15,000 fans to take in performances from artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Tech N9ne and more. Kelce Jam will serve up custom cocktails and classic Kansas City flavors from local restaurants like Q39 and Joe’s BBQ.

Party goers can purchase tickets during a pre-sale event on Friday, April 7 starting at 10 a.m. General Admission tickets start at $49, and VIP passes start at $224. All tickets can be purchased on the festival website.