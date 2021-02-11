Travis Kelce wins Derrick Thomas MVP award

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs awarded tight end Travis Kelce with the Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player award.

The award goes to the organization’s MVP as voted on by the players and coaches.

This year’s Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player is Travis Kelce 🏹 pic.twitter.com/S6UTJjgv6H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2021

Kelce finished the season second in receiving yards with 1,416, which is an NFL record for tight ends.

It was also his record-fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Kelce hauled in 11 touchdowns in the regular season in 15 games. He added three more in the postseason.

He was also the Chiefs nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.