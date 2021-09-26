Turnovers haunt Chiefs in second straight loss

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles and looks to avoid a sack by Jerry Tillery #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs lost to the Chargers on Sunday, falling to 1-2.

After a rough first half, the Chiefs stormed back to take the lead, but could not hold on to it, losing 30-24. Kansas City turned the ball over on each of their first three drives with two fumbles and one interception.

The Chargers lead 14-3 at halftime. In the second half, KC put up two third-quarter touchdowns to regain the lead.

The first came on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Jody Fortson, the second was also a pass from Mahomes, this time to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chargers took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs answered again. With 6:43 to go in the game, Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a touchdown to put the Chiefs on top 24-21. A Chargers field goal with 2:17 remaining tied the game at 24.

Mahomes had his pass picked off on the third play of the drive, giving the Chargers the ball with under two minutes to play. LA and Justin Herbert came down to score a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining to take a 30-24 lead.

The Chiefs could not score in the closing seconds as they suffered defeat for the second week in a row. Kansas City will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the Eagles, in Philadelphia.