ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT)- Two young Chiefs players will miss the 2023 season after sustaining injuries in training camp.

Incoming rookie linebacker Isaiah Moore will need knee surgery after missing the last four practices due to knee inflammation. Moore was signed as an undrafted free agent during the 2023 offseason. He played college football at N.C. State.

Nazeeh Johnson, a cornerback entering year two in the NFL, tore his ACL during Saturday’s practice and will also need surgery. Johnson was a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 out of Marshall.

Both players were placed on the injured reserve.

The Chiefs also signed two players on Sunday. Free agent cornerback Anthony Witherstone and tight end Izaiah Gathings will both join KC’s training camp squad.

