NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – Former Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu is officially joining the Saints.

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mathieu has been expected to join his hometown team since the Chiefs let him go in March.

Kansas City will not get a compensatory draft pick for Mathieu’s departure. Mathieu’s deal with New Orleans became official shortly after 4 p.m. Eastern, which is the compensatory pick deadline.

Mathieu joined the Chiefs before the 2019 season. He led the defense and went on to win Super Bowl LIV, while earning consecutive appearances in Super Bowl LV.