KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been bumped out of Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs will now play the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 in primetime.

The Philadelphia Eagles at the Seattle Seahawks matchup will taking the game’s place on MNF in Week 15. The Eagles will play three-straight games in primetime starting next week.

This is the first time in NFL history that a game has been flexed out of Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are 8-3 and second in the AFC standings below the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens, who are currently on a bye week.

The Patriots are in their worst season at 2-9 since head coach Bill Belichick took over the team in 2000 and opened his tenure with a 5-11 record.

Unless the NFL schedules a Week 18 primetime game for the Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City no longer has any primetime games left in the regular season.