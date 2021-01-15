Watkins, Gay Jr. out Sunday vs Browns; Edwards-Helaire questionable

Kansas City Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that wide receiver Sammy Watkins and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will be out against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice and Reid said he would be listed as questionable for the divisional round.

In last year’s postseason, Watkins played a big roll in the Chiefs’ success including a go-ahead touchdown against the Titans in the AFC Championship game, and a big gain in the Super Bowl against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman that set up a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. The first year back is a big part of the Chiefs offense in conjunction with backfield teammate Le’Veon Bell.

The Chiefs held on to the AFC’s best record securing a first-round bye in the playoffs. Someone who knows a thing or two about playing a game after a bye-week is Coach Reid.

Reid is 19-3 in games coming after a bye in his career and 5-2 in those games in the playoffs.

He and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to capitalize on their extended preparation and come out strong against a Browns team that is no stranger to putting up points.

Mahomes’ last game against Atlanta saw his lowest passer rating of the season with a 79.5. He typically averages over 100.

The Chiefs are coming into the game as 10-point favorites as they continue their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions.