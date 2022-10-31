KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Andy Reid spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Chiefs matchup with the Titans.

The questions and answers of his zoom press conference mostly revolved around his football team. However, he was also asked about the October holiday many are celebrating today.

“I’ve got two favorite candies for sure,” Reid said. “Peanut M&M’s, I love those. And then Mr. Goodbar. It seems like every time I walk by Mr. Goodbar he calls me and says, ‘Andy, come eat me.’ So, I very seldom pass those up.”

Reid was also asked about his Halloween costume of choice growing up. Once again he laughed while answering.

“The costume I remember most is probably (the) Batman costume which as a portly kid that was probably not a good look, but I felt like it was,” Reid said. “I felt like I could fly.”

The Chiefs and Titans meet on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6.