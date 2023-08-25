KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their first and only home preseason game this weekend vs the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs will once again be without defensive tackle Chris Jones as he continues to hold out amid contract negotiations, and it also looks unlikely that he’ll play in Week 1.

Jones is the center of the defense, but the Chiefs will have to continue to play without him at this point.

Meanwhile, Shane Buechele and Blaine Gabbert will keep battling it out for the Chiefs’ backup quarterback position. Earlier this week, coach Andy Reid said the competition for the spot was too close to call.

“Those two are real close. Real close,” Reid said. “We’ll just let it play out here. See how it goes. But that’s good competition.”

If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium to check out the Chiefs’ preseason finale, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

Verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at about $21, and there are lower bowl seats at roughly $100, as of Friday afternoon. By comparison, the cheapest tickets at the home opener are $275.

It makes this preseason matchup possibly the most affordable game to cheer on the Chiefs.

Gameday forecast

The excessive heat is over Saturday, and temperatures will be much cooler than they have this week after this cold front moves through.

But instead FOX4’s Weather Team is tracking rain on Saturday.

Chiefs game forecast Aug. 26

Showers will move in overnight from Friday to Saturday and could pick up early Saturday when tailgaters arrive at Arrowhead Stadium.

But by kickoff time, rain should move south of the KC metro, and rain chances at the stadium are lower.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs first and only home preseason game kicks off just after noon Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

Here’s the pregame timeline:

7:30 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

8 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

9:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

10 a.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

11 a.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

11:57 a.m. – Browns Team Introduction

11:59 a.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

12:01 p.m. – National Anthem

12:03 p.m. – Coin Toss

12:05 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open early at 7:30 a.m. Saturday ahead of the noon kickoff.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Charity game

Saturday’s game will be the Chiefs’ 39th annual charity game, benefitting Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault this year. MOCSA is the only rape crisis center in the greater Kansas City area, serving victims of sexual abuse and assault.

The Hunt Family Foundation will present a check to the organization at halftime. MOCSA is also this week’s 50/50 Raffle beneficiary.

Since 1985, the Chiefs Charity Game has raised over $15.5 million for local charities that support children in need. This is the third year the Chiefs have partnered with MOCSA, and in that time the charity game has raised over $900,000 to help hire additional staff and increase education.

Chiefs spirit

Leavenworth High School senior and “The Voice” contestant Daysia Reneau will sing the national anthem while the Clinton High School JROTC will present the colors.

Regina Taylor and Otis Taylor Jr., the wife and son of former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor, will be this week’s Drum Honorees up on the GEHA Drum Deck. Taylor died in March at 80 years old. He was a semifinalist for the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Westside Community Action Network Executive Director Jorge Coromac will serve as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.