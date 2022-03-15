KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired their first big name in free agency with the signing of safety Justin Reid.
The 25-year-old veteran was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played four years in Houston, tallying 7 interceptions, one pick-six, and 315 combined tackles.
His rookie season, Reid intercepted a pass in the end zone on the road against the Washington Commanders from quarterback Alex Smith and ran it back 101-yards.
In 2019, Reid was on the receiving end of Kansas City’s famous comeback against the Texans in the AFC Divisional game. He was the ball carrier during a fake punt attempt that was unsuccessful
Reid played 13 games in 2021, going on injured reserve in week 14 with a hand injury.
2021 Regular Season stats
Interceptions: 2
Passes defended: 4
Forced fumbles: 1
Tackles: 66
In college, Reid played at Stanford University, forgoing his senior season to declare for the draft.
As a Cardinal, Reid tallied 170 tackles, six interceptions and a sack.