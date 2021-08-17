Who’s out?: Kansas City Chiefs cut roster down to 85 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we get closer to the start of the NFL regular season, teams are required to cut down their rosters weekly starting August 17.
On Tuesday, teams are required to reduce their roster size to 85.
The first round cuts for the Chiefs are:
- Evan Baylis – Tight End
- Antonio Callaway – Wide Receiver
- Manny Patterson – Defensive back
- Chad Williams – Wide Receiver
- Elijah McGuire – Running back – Injured Reserve
The next round of cuts will have to be made by August 24 and teams will be required to cut down to 80 players.
The deadline for the final round of cuts is August 31. Teams will have to cut down to the 53 players they will have for week 1 of the regular season.