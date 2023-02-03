TOPEKA (KSNT) – The white Super Bowl jersey has a piece of history in determining a winner on the largest stage in football.

Uniforms for the 57th edition of the biggest football game of the year were released earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs will debut its white-on-white uniform for the first time in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles keeping their home Eagle green next Sunday.

While this game will be making history with both Kelce brothers being the first pair to play on the same field, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid facing his former team he coached to the final game in the 2004 season.

Teams who display their white uniform have a little advantage to hosting the Lombardi Trophy, according to recent history. Fifteen of the past 18 Super Bowl winners wearing the jersey have ended with the confetti coming down in their team’s colors.

In those 15 victories, 13 teams have scored at least 21 points, and ten have held their opponents to less than that number. This year the NFC Champion will be the designated “home team,” and the AFC Champion will be the “away team.”

Only two teams wearing a colored jersey have won by more than one possession game during the past two decades. The two teams squaring off this year also have a little stamp of history in breaking the trend.

The last two Super Bowl winning teams who did not wear white: The 2019 Chiefs and the 2017 Eagles, and the only other franchise prior in that stretch was the 2010 Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles will look to obtain its second title in their franchise existence, whereas the Chiefs are searching for their second title in four seasons.

Both teams will face off in Glendale, AZ on Feb. 12. You can watch the game on FOX43 KTMJ starting at 5:30 p.m.