KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have two of their best players going into Week 2.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that he expects defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

“As long as nothing happens, they’ll be out there,” Reid said.

Kelce missed the Chiefs’ loss to the Detroit Lions after hyperextending his right knee in practice two days ahead of last week’s game. He wore a sleeve on that injured leg this week.

Jones also didn’t play against the Lions in Week 1 due to his contract holdout. He returned to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday for the start of their practice week.

Jones wanted a multiyear deal since he’s in the final year of his contract. Instead, he signed a new one-year deal with incentives that could earn him more than his base salary of $19.5 million.

The Chiefs face the Jaguars on the road at noon Sunday.