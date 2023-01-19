TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, and it appears that conditions may be less than ideal.

A storm system is brewing over the Rocky Mountains and is expected to move into the region this weekend. There are still several questions about the system that need to be answered and we’ll know much more as it gets closer.

Here’s what we have for now:

Timing : midday Saturday through Saturday evening.

: midday Saturday through Saturday evening. What : mostly snow, but a light wintry mix will be possible too.

: mostly snow, but a light wintry mix will be possible too. Impacts: freezing wind chills, slick roads, light winds, minor accumulations.

The system will move in from the west around lunchtime and then impact the Kansas City area through the afternoon and remainder of the evening. You can expect at least snow flurries for the majority of the game.

For the end of the game, roads will be slick with minor accumulations expected. Models are hinting at some drier air moving in – which would limit totals overall. Winds will remain fairly light for this event, which is a little unusual for this setup.

Kick-off for the game is at 3:30 pm.