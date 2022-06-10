FORT RILEY (KSNT) – NFL wide receiver Malcolm Perry of the New England Patriots will host a youth football camp at Fort Riley later this month for military children.

According to Fort Riley, the camp will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 29 and 9 a.m. to noon on June 30. Registration is free for participants who will come away with a free camp t-shirt and other goodies, including pizza, at the end of each session.

These instructional camps are held at multiple military bases over the summer and are led by NFL players for youth grades one through eight, active duty, reserve and retired military and DOD civilians.

Perry will also conduct an autograph signing session from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Riley Big Red 1 Express, 6914 Warren Rd.

Perry played college football at the U.S. Naval Academy and is entering his third year in the NFL. In addition to hosting the camp, Perry will talk about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle during his visit. He grew up in a military family and says he understands the challenges military kids face.