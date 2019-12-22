The Latest: Bears NT Goldman leaves with concussion

File-This Dec. 12, 2019, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) handing off to running back Mark Ingram (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Baltimore. As he draws closer to a milestone birthday, Ingram wants everyone to know he’s still got what it takes to score a bunch of touchdowns, rush for 1,000 yards and earn an invite to the Pro Bowl. “I feel like people say when you’re 30 you’re dead,” Ingram said Wednesday. “I turn 30 at the end of this week, but my best football is ahead of me.” (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

9:17 p.m.

Chicago nose tackle Eddie Goldman has left the Bears’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a concussion.

It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The Bears announced a few minutes into the second quarter he would not return to the game.

7:50 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens have clinched the top playoff spot in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys are in major danger of missing out on the postseason after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens beat the Browns 31-15 on Sunday to earn home-field advantage until the Super Bowl and are the only team in the NFL with 13 wins so far this season.

The Cowboys could have clinched the NFC East by beating the Eagles, but lost 17-9 in Philadelphia. Now the Eagles can clinch if they win next week against the Giants.

The Tennessee Titans lost to New Orleans 38-28 but can still clinch an AFC wild-card spot by beating Houston next week. The Steelers and Raiders are also alive in the AFC but don’t control their postseason fate. The Browns’ slim playoff hopes were ended after their loss to the Ravens.

On the other end of the NFL spectrum, the Bengals clinched the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft after losing 38-35 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals have a 1-14 record this season.

7 p.m.

Oakland’s Trayvon Mullen collided with safety Curtis Riley during a reception by Los Angeles Chargers receiver Andre Patton during the fourth quarter.

The rookie cornerback was taken off on a stretcher but was moving his arms.

— Joe Reedy reporting from Los Angeles.

6:45 p.m.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has left the game against Seattle with a hamstring injury and Brett Hundley has taken over.

Murray was tended to on the sideline by Cardinals trainers after leading a drive that finished with a Zane Gonzalez 46-yard field goal that gave Arizona a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. The Cardinals said Murray was questionable to return.

Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before leaving. He also added 40 yards rushing.

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle

6:10 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks are down to just one healthy running back after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both suffered first-half injuries against Arizona.

Carson left with a hip injury suffered in the second quarter and was questionable to return. Prosise, his backup, suffered an arm injury on a big hit from Arizona’s Budda Baker later in the quarter and was ruled out.

The two injuries left rookie sixth-round pick Travis Homer as the only healthy running back on Seattle’s roster. Homer had three carries all season before this week.

The Cardinals lead the Seahawks 17-7 at halftime

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle.

6 p.m.

Larry Fitzgerald has become the second player in NFL history to top 17,000 yards receiving in their career.

Arizona’s veteran star reached the mark on a 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter against Seattle. The touchdown gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

Fitzgerald entered the day with 16,990 yards receiving in his career. He trails only Jerry Rice (22,895) on the all-time list.

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle.

5:45 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz returned to the lineup after he suffered a rib injury earlier in the game.

Ertz, the Eagles leading receiver with 84 catches for 888 yards entering the game, took a hard hit early in the game and went to the locker room.

He was listed as questionable to return but jogged out to the sideline late in the first half. He returned for Philadelphia’s final drive of the first half.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was questionable to return against the Cowboys after suffering a hip flexor. Darby left the game in the second quarter.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz also went to the locker room in the first half. He took a hard shot to his ribs early in the game and is questionable to return. Ertz entered the game with 84 catches for 888 yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles were leading the Cowboys 10-3 late in the second quarter.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

5:20 p.m.

Lions punt returner Jamal Agnew weaved his way through the Broncos coverage unit and then easily avoided lunging punter Colby Wadman for a 64-yard score in the second quarter.

It was the first punt return for a score by the Lions since Agnew went 74 yards against New Orleans on Oct. 15, 2017.

Earlier this season, Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Broncos didn’t give him a chance to duplicate that feat. They kicked it out of the end zone after Royce Freeman scored to cut the Detroit lead to 10-7. The two teams were tied at 10 late in the second quarter.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

4:50 p.m.

Social media was buzzing over the brace Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was wearing on his left knee.

Turns out, he also wore it in his previous three starts. The black brace just happened to stick out more set against the bright, all-orange uniforms Denver wore on Sunday versus Detroit.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

4:45 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals have scored 16 points in the final 29 seconds to force overtime at Miami.

The Bengals trailed 35-12 before Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass with 5:01 left.

Then came the flurry of a finish in the final minute. After another Dalton TD pass and a 2-point conversion cut the deficit to 35-27, the Bengals recovered an onside kick.

They reached the 25 with four seconds left. Miami dropped eight defenders back to the goal line, but Dalton hit Tyler Eifert in the end zone for the touchdown.

On the 2-point conversion, Dalton couldn’t find an open receiver, rolled out and ran to the end zone to tie the game.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

4:15 p.m.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas now has the NFL’s single season record for most receptions all to himself.

The Saints receiver came into Sunday’s game at Tennessee needing 10 catches to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s 143 catches in 2002.

Drew Brees threw three straight passes to Thomas midway through the fourth quarter, the third a 20-yarder that gave Thomas 10 catches to tie Harrison. His 11th and 12th catches — including a 2-yard touchdown — came on a crucial Saints drive that put them ahead 38-28 with 2:10 left.

He has 12 catches for 136 yards against the Titans.

Thomas already had set the mark for most catches in a two-season span with at least 266, topping Antonio Brown’s previous record of 265 receptions beween 2014-15.

3:55 p.m.

Nyheim Hines returned his second punt for a touchdown to give the Indianapolis Colts a 31-6 lead over Carolina with 7:16 left in the game.

It’s been quite a day for Hines, who set up Indy’s first score with a 40-yard return on the fourth play of the game. Less than two minutes later, Hines raced 84 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 — adding a few more yards when he ran through the stadium tunnel.

Then came his nimble 71-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter.

With 195 yards on punt returns, he broke the franchise’s single-game record and it’s the most by any NFL player since Eddie Drummond had 199 yards against Jacksonville in 2004.

3:40 p.m.

Ravens starting running back Mark Ingram has left the game with a left leg injury.

Ingram, who caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, went down without being touched with 14:55 to play. He was examined in the medical tent before limping to the locker room for more treatment and evaluation.

The Ravens said Ingram injured his calf, but the team gave no other details.

Ingram went over 1,000 yards earlier in the game. He has 1,018 this season on 202 carries, 10 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

3:40 p.m.

Miami Dolphins researchers awarded a team record to Ryan Fitzpatrick and then took it away.

Fitzpatrick threw for 252 yards in the first half against the Bengals. The Dolphins announced the yardage as a team record for a first half, but later said his total ranked second to Dan Marino’s 318 in 1984 against the Cardinals.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was carted from the sideline to the locker room at the end of the third quarter against the Jets with a knee injury.

Pouncey was hurt during a 6-yard run by Benny Snell Jr. He was slow to get up and walked very slowly to the sideline without putting much weight on his left leg. B.J. Finney replaced him at center.

The Steelers said Pouncey was questionable to return. Pouncey was selected for his eighth Pro Bowl earlier this week.

Pittsburgh lost running back James Conner to a thigh injury in the first half. Quarterback Devlin Hodges has also re-entered the game after being benched for Mason Rudolph in the first half. Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3:05 p.m.

Randy Bullock has kicked a 57-yard field goal, the longest ever in the regular season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bullock missed twice from 52 yards, but the first kick was negated by a timeout, and the second by a false start penalty.

His third try was good, leaving the Bengals trailing 21-6 at halftime.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

3 p.m.

Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been ejected for throwing a punch at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle already was on the ground when Butler hit him in the helmet early in the third quarter. The referees initially penalized Butler for unnecessary roughness but a booth review led to the ejection as an angry-looking Butler sat down on the bench.

Then, as he walked off the field to a chorus of boos, Butler made an obscene gesture toward the crowd.

— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.

2:55 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled running back James Conner out for the rest of the game against the New York Jets with a thigh injury.

Conner left in the second quarter and the team said he was questionable to return. Conner had 32 yards on six carries before leaving.

The game marked just the second time since Oct. 28 that the Steelers had both Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup together. Smith-Schuster missed Pittsburgh’s last four games with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland on Nov. 11.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2:50 p.m.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has left the Washington Redskins’ game against the New York Giants after being sacked by Markus Golden on the first play of the second half.

Haskins appeared to be favoring his left ankle as he limped off the field.

Case Keenum entered the game in relief. Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.

2:45 p.m.

In one category, at least, Ryan Fitzpatrick has surpassed Dan Marino.

Fitzpatrick set a Dolphins record for the most passing yards in a first half with 252 yards on Sunday. He went 18 for 30 for three scores in the opening half against Cincinnati to help Miami take a 21-6 lead.

Marino set the record of 236 yards against the Patriots in 1991.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

2:30 p.m.

Carolina’s new starting quarterback Will Grier isn’t faring much better than the previous two.

Grier failed to pick up a first down until the team’s third series, was sacked three times and threw an interception, going 11 of 20 with 108 yards in the first half.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he’ll play the second half without DJ Moore, Carolina’s top receiver. Moore left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Panthers are just 2 of 8 on third downs and trail the Colts 21-3 in Grier’s first career start.

— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.

2:20 p.m.

Tennessee rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown has made a bit of history for himself. He’s the youngest player in franchise history to score four offensive touchdowns of 40 yards or longer this season.

Brown took a handoff and ran 49 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He also has three catches this season of 40 yards or longer.

The second-round pick out of Mississippi came into the weekend leading all rookie receivers with 893 yards receiving.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

2:15 p.m.

Mike Tomlin had a quick hook on Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled the rookie free agent quarterback early in the second quarter after he was intercepted twice. Mason Rudolph took the field with 9:20 remaining in the first half.

Hodges, who started his fourth straight game, was 7 of 9 for 53 yards — and the two INTs. He was picked off by Tarell Basham on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the game, and then again on his final throw when Marcus Maye snared his deep pass in the end zone with the Jets leading 10-0.

Tomlin stuck with Hodges this week, despite him throwing four interceptions in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo last week. Hodges was making his fourth straight start and was 3-1 overall as the Steelers’ starter this season.

The Steelers also are without running back James Conner, who left in the second quarter with a thigh injury. He was questionable to return. Conner had 32 yards on six carries before leaving.

Pittsburgh (8-6) is trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt. The Steelers would clinch the second wild-card berth with wins at New York and at Baltimore next week.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2:05 p.m.

The NFL has flexed the 49ers at Seahawks game in Seattle next Sunday to prime time.

Both teams have a shot at the top overall seed and the outcome of the season finale will determine the NFC West champion.

The 49ers beat the Rams on Saturday night and are 12-3. Seattle enters its game later Sunday with Arizona at 11-3. The league typically waits until Week 16 to determine the prime-time matchup for the final day of the season.

1:40 p.m.

Ryan Tannehill has taken the lead in a showdown of the NFL’s top-rated quarterbacks.

Tannehill has completed all four of his passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans have jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

Drew Brees, who set a couple NFL records in the Saints’ game Monday night, is 2 of 4 for 6 yards.

At stake for the Saints is the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field throughout the playoffs. The Titans still could lose this game needing to beat Houston in the regular season finale to earn the AFC’s sixth and final playoff berth.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

1:35 p.m.

The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley is running all over the Washington Redskins in a battle of teams with a 3-11 record.

Barkley has four carries for 108 yards in the game’s first 8:14, most notably a 67-yard touchdown that put New York up 14-7.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is showing no rust after missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle. Jones is 3 of 3 for 42 yards and a touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.

1:25 p.m.

It wasn’t pretty, but Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has scored his first NFL touchdown against the Bengals.

With the ball at the 1-yard line, the 315-pound Wilkins lined up at fullback and ran into the flat to catch a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Wilkins fumbled at the 1 and recovered in the end zone for the score.

Wilkins was Miami’s first-round draft pick in April.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

1:20 p.m.

Drew Brees will not be taking home another piece of NFL history, at least not against Tennessee.

Brees came into Sunday’s game having completed his last 22 passes last Monday night when he passed Peyton Manning for career touchdown passes with 541. He also completed 96.7 percent of his passes (29 of 30) in that game for the single-best completion percentage in NFL history.

The Saints quarterback needed to complete the first three passes in Tennessee to tie the mark for consecutive completions currently shared by Nick Foles, Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill.

Brees completed his first pass to Michael Thomas. But his second pass to Thomas was broken up, stopping his streak at 23 straight completions.

That ties him with Manning, who had 23 consecutive completions over two games in December 2008.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

11 a.m.

It’s a big Sunday for several NFL teams fighting for playoff positioning, including the Baltimore Ravens, who can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The Ravens travel to face the Browns, who are still clinging to playoff hopes, but have to win and get lots of help from other teams.

Other important games include New Orleans at Tennessee, Pittsburgh at the New York Jets and Dallas at Philadelphia.

The Saints are one of four NFC teams with at least 11 wins and need to keep winning for a possible first-round bye. The Titans and Steelers are fighting for the final wild-card spot in the AFC, and the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

