KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Thursday night in Kansas City, the NFL plans to honor the hundreds of people killed in the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that teams across the league will hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend.

The first moment of silence will be held before the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

More than 1,200 people have died since the militant group Hamas launched attacks against Israel on Saturday.

In response, the Israeli military has pulverized the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes and blocked deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity.

The White House on Thursday said that at least 27 American citizens have died as a result of unfolding violence. Fourteen Americans are still unaccounted for as well, and a “handful” of U.S. citizens are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed American support for Israel in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this week, the NFL was quick to denounce the attack.

“The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” the NFL said Monday.

“The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate.”

The Chiefs are one over a dozen teams that have also released a statement, condemning the violence.

“The Kansas City Chiefs denounce the recent senseless acts of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives in Israel. We pray for the families impacted by this horrific and unconscionable violence.”

Other teams — including the Patriots, Eagles, Jets, Dolphins and more — have also spoken out.