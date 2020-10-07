After playing Chiefs Monday night Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ESPN is reporting that New England Patriot cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gilmore played every defensive snap during the Chiefs Patriots match up on Monday night.

News story: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for caronavirus; team cancels practice on Wednesday. https://t.co/LacHCLVtEd — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 7, 2020

The Chiefs “returned no positive tests from Tuesday’s round of testing,” according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. ESPN reporter and host Dianna Russini also tweeted this morning, Oct. 7, that, “All tests came back negative from the Kansas City Chiefs today.”

The #Titans–#Bills and #Patriots–#Broncos remain on as scheduled Sunday for the moment, but the NFL is in the process of evaluating everything, I'm told. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ebiInI815A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Gilmore played last week in the game against the Chiefs, where a tweet from ProFootballTalk shows him talking with Patrick Mahomes in close proximity after the game.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had placed positive for coronavirus ahead of the Sunday game which had to be rescheduled to Monday.

The Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Patriots was rescheduled to Monday night after the NFL announced players on both teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to reports, the Patriots traveled in two planes — one plane carried players who had been close contact with quarterback Cam Newton, and the other will have the rest of the team.

One plane was set to leave from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, and the other from Boston Logan International Airport.