(KSNT) – The first Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium will feature five legendary musicians for Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles natives Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, plus Mary J. Blige and Eminem will share the halftime stage.

The five artists have a combined 43 Grammy’s and 19 Billboard No. 1 albums.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 13.