PHOENIX (KSNT)- The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is a special honor given out each year to an NFL player who makes an outstanding impact in the form of philanthropy and community service.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was given that honor for the 2022 season on Thursday night. However, each team had one nominee for the award and they all came together to give back to the community on Friday morning.

The group of 30 NFL players joined the Phoenix Boys and Girls Club for a day with some local young football fans. After some outdoor activities, the pros and the kids headed indoors for meaningful conversations.

“That’s what’s fun for me, is having those conversations,” New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said. “The impact comes through using your platform, making a change, but for me it comes from actually sitting down and having those conversations with those kids.”

Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs nominee this year, but he was not in attendance for the Boys and Girls Club event. Mahomes and Brandon Graham, the Eagles nominee, missed the event as they gear up for the Super Bowl.

Two former K-State football players were apart of the group. Dalton Risner was the Broncos nominee, while Tyler Lockett was there representing the Seahawks.

To make a special day even better, Prescott informed the young fans at the end of the event that they would get to attend the Super Bowl.