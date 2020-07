Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The NFL has decided to cancel preseason football this upcoming season following a NFLPA call, reports Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



– No preseason games in 2020

– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

– General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

According to ESPN, the NFL is also proposing 80-man training camp rosters instead of the usual 90.

With no preseason games, the NFL season will kick-off with the Chiefs vs. Texans on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.