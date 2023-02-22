NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is on the clock, counting down the days until it hosts the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the Kansas City Sports Commission meets with the NFL and city leaders to finish planning the event, here’s more about what fans can expect during Draft weekend.

NFL App

The NFL OnePass app will be the key for anyone who plans to attend the Draft.

Expect to begin seeing information about the 2023 NFL Draft on the app after the NFL Combine next week.

Fans are able to download the app now to see what it will look like during the NFL Draft.

There is currently information about the Combine and Super Bowl LVII, but the app will eventually contain similar information for the 2023 Draft in Kansas City.

Expect to see maps of Kansas City, directions to Draft events, and a daily schedule of what’s planned available at your fingertips.

Fans will also need the app to play any interactive games in the NFL Draft Experience.

Entertainment

While the majority of the NFL-sponsored action will be located between Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial, there will also be other events that are not linked to the NFL taking place over Draft weekend.

Power and Light is planning its own fun with Draft Live! It begins April 26 with a free concert by Lainey Wilson. The concert is open to all ages.

Draft Live! will last through April 29, with additional event details being announced closer to the event.