KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is less than a month away.

Union Station will be the backdrop for the massive event, with the Draft taking place on a stage in front of the landmark.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.

April 27: 5pm—12:15am CT (or post-concert)

April 28: 4pm—11:15pm CT (or post-concert)

April 29: 10am—6:45pm CT (or post-concert)

Draft Theater

This is what most football fans think of when they mention the draft.

The Draft Theater is where prospects will be selected to their new teams and then introduced to the fanbase.

General fan viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the Museum and Memorial.

TICKETS

Only invited ticket holders will be allowed inside the Draft Theater. Organizers say that as seats become available, fans will be selected for standing room and other seating depending on availability.

Fans with tickets can access them, along with key “Know Before You Go” information, in the NFL OnePass app.

Once ticketholders exit the Draft Theater, there is no re-entry.

The NFL says the most up to date information will be available inside the NFL OnePass app.

Draft Experience

The Draft Experience is free to all fans.

For free entry to the Draft Experience, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass.

Fans will be required to present proof of registration with NFL OnePass.

Fans in the Draft Experience will be able to see the Theater stage from the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum & Memorial. The Draft will also be broadcast on multiple screens throughout the Draft Experience site.

Security will monitor the Draft Experience area. If it becomes too full, a notice will be posted in the NFL OnePass app.

HOURS

April 27: 12pm—10pm CT

April 28: 12pm—10pm CT

April 29: 9am—6pm CT

CASHLESS

All purchases made at NFL Shop presented by Visa and at concessions are cash-free.

CONCERT SERIES

Concert details will be announced in the coming weeks.

While the Draft Experience may close before concerts are over, fans may watch the concert from various screens on the south side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The North Lawn at the Museum & Memorial will have both screens, and a direct line of sight to the Theater for the duration of the concert.

FOOTBALL CLINICS

Football clinics conducted on the NFL Play Football Field at the Draft Experience are only open to kids ages 6–14.

The other passing, running, kicking and receiving games and attractions inside the Draft Experience are for fans of all ages once the adult has registered for NFL OnePass.

OUTSIDE FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Outside food or beverages are not permitted anywhere inside the NFL Draft Experience or Draft Theater, the only expectation is water bottles that can be refilled for free at hydration stations.

Fans with medical needs, nursing mothers, or families with infants will be permitted to bring in outside food and equipment based on individual circumstances.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase within the concession areas.

PERMITTED AT THE NFL DRAFT

Clear bags smaller than 12x12x6 are permitted consistent with the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy

Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening

Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items

Large bags can be secured at provided lockers

Strollers and baby carriages are permitted, but all bags and blankets must be removed and screened by X-ray and will be physically/visually inspected.

Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade camera and recording equipment will only be permitted for properly Draft Credentialed media

WEATHER

The NFL Draft will be held rain or shine.

The only reason it would be canceled is in the event of extreme weather that could threaten public safety.

If that would happen, fans can find information at NFL.com/Draft-event-info. It will also be announced over the PA system at the event.